Severe Midwest weather: 2 dead, 29 injured after tornado strikes Oklahoma

Video shows the destruction in El Reno, after the tornado hit a hotel, mobile home park, and several other buildings.
Twenty-nine people were taken to the hospital after the tornado. Their injuries range from minor to critical.
A woman described the terrifying moments when the twister touched down.
"I heard it coming. I felt the trailer 80 hit our trailer. I know trailer 80 flipped over on top of 81, which we were in. And after everything was over with and all the shaking and jarring and everybody landing on the floor, the sirens went off," Rachel Garrison said.
The reported tornado comes on the heels of a very active, severe weather week in the Midwest.
More than 100 tornadoes were reported across eight states over a four-day period.
Okay, a few more El Reno tornado damage survey pics. This EF3 tornado was on the ground for about four minutes. pic.twitter.com/BrkrTms7tg— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 26, 2019
A few pics from today’s El Reno tornado damage survey. It was rated EF3. pic.twitter.com/o1aE8aOtvc— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 26, 2019
Panoramic view from the parking lot of America’s Best Value Inn in El Reno pic.twitter.com/ogPUeQv3ut— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 26, 2019