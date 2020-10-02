Weather U

ABC13's Kevin Roth explains what you need to know about rip currents

Rip currents are an often underestimated and potentially deadly hazard.

A rip current is in a narrow channel of water that flows away from the beach and can carry a person out to sea.

These currents are subtle, but powerful, as a rip current can carry a person out to sea faster than you can swim back in.

Many times people who are stuck in a rip current won't immediately recognize the problem.
Fighting the current in an effort to swim back to the beach can lead to exhaustion and drowning.

Instead of trying to swim back against the current, you need to first escape it, swim parallel to the beach to break the rip current, then swim back in to shore.

