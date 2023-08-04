Texas cashes in as No. 2 state for wealthy new residents

HOUSTON, Texas -- Not only has Texas' population exploded with new residents in recent years, but it's been a hot spot for high-income households on the move. A new report says Texas has added more wealthy new residents than any other state but Florida.

According to SmartAsset's 2023 study "Where High Earners Are Moving," 22,751 households who moved into Texas between 2020 and 2021 filed tax returns with a minimum adjusted gross income of $200,000 (the figure defined as "high earner" in the report). In that same time frame, 13,743 high-earning taxpayers moved out of state.

This resulted in Texas seeing the second-highest influx of wealthy newcomers in the U.S., totaling 9,008.

