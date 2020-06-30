Former investigative reporter Wayne Dolcefino arrested in a Harris County court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former investigative reporter and TV personality Wayne Dolcefino was arrested at a Harris County court Tuesday.

Dolcefino was reportedly asking questions when he was arrested for contempt of court, in the 16th criminal court of Judge Darrell Jordan.

Dolcefino was an investigative reporter at KTRK for 27 years before starting Dolcefino Consulting in 2012.
