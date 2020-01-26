Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to 8000 Kempwood where @TxDPSSoutheast troopers, assisting with holding a perimeter near the #houstonexplosion site, encountered burglary suspects. A short pursuit ensued and a trooper discharged a weapon. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 26, 2020

I was just briefed on this I incident being reported by @MycahABC13.



This occurred outside of the Watson explosion zone and is not a looting of a damaged home or building. This is a burglary and the suspects have been apprehended. https://t.co/cMti4gcggk — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 26, 2020

Just advised Trooper discharged his duty weapon during this pursuit/incident. Fortunately no one was struck by the gunfire. HPD Special Investigations Unit will be responding along with our Duty Chief. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 26, 2020

This was burglary of a business where the suspects were stealing construction equipment. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 26, 2020

Thanks to the collective efforts and constant presence of @houstonpolice, @TxDPS, @HCpct5 and @Pct1Constable, we have had no reports of looting of the impacted homes or businesses.#RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested after officers say they were stealing construction equipment from a business near the Watson Grinding & Manufacturing explosion site.It happened Sunday morning near the site on Gessner and Genard. According to DPS, troopers were stationed for monitoring at the explosion site and noticed a Ford F-350 pickup truck speeding with a trailer attached to it.They noticed the trailer had a chain that was dragging.DPS says the suspects in the pickup truck led troopers on a chase. The trailer began swaying and ultimately crashed. DPS told ABC13 the suspects rammed one of its patrol cars three times.A trooper shot at the suspects, but no one was hit, according to DPS.The chase ended in the 8000 block of Kempwood near Wirt Road.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed the incident was not a looting case and said the suspects were not looting damaged homes or buildings near the explosion site."This is a burglary and the suspects have been apprehended," wrote Acevedo in a tweet. "This was burglary of a business where the suspects were stealing construction equipment."He continued in another tweet, saying in part, "We have had no reports of looting of the impacted homes or businesses."