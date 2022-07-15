GALVESTON, Texas -- Dramatic video from Galveston shows the moments a waterspout went ashore Thursday.
It happened near Seawall Boulevard and 15th Street.
At one point, you can see a powerful winds push a small child for several feet.
The wind also tossed around a wagon and other items.
No major injuries were reported.
ABC13 meteorologist Kevin Roth said once waterspouts move ashore, they dissipate and fall apart, so they only last a minute or two.
Winds from waterspout push child and other small items on shore along Galveston Island
