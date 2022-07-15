amazing video

Winds from waterspout push child and other small items on shore along Galveston Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Strong waterspout winds push child on shore along Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas -- Dramatic video from Galveston shows the moments a waterspout went ashore Thursday.

It happened near Seawall Boulevard and 15th Street.

At one point, you can see a powerful winds push a small child for several feet.

The wind also tossed around a wagon and other items.

No major injuries were reported.

ABC13 meteorologist Kevin Roth said once waterspouts move ashore, they dissipate and fall apart, so they only last a minute or two.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergalvestonamazing videocaught on videoviewer videoweather
AMAZING VIDEO
Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Base jumper's terrifying stunt mishap caught on video
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 escapes fire as massive flames damage W. Houston home
Emu spotted running from Houston police in Greenspoint area
Women steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods: Video
2 men in stolen car tried to run deputy over before chase, Pct. 4 says
Scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon
Man shot after crash sparks road rage in Jersey Village, police say
Man describes moment he discovered remains in BBQ pit
Show More
With incoming COVID surge, health officials push urgently for boosters
Texas sues Biden admin. over emergency abortion guidance
Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds
Signs the housing market is turning more buyer-friendly
US men sicker than those abroad, study says
More TOP STORIES News