TSU campus evacuated amid bomb threat

Texas Southern University cancels classes and evacuates campus due to bomb threat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and the campus is being evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.

Officials from Texas Southern University alerted the public with a tweet saying, in part, "Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled."


TSU officials sent "emergency warning" texts and emails to students and staff advising them to evacuate the campus.

"We had a meeting in the science building when Dr. Lane took a phone call, and when he returned he told us to evacuate because there was a bomb threat," TSU student Jaylan Jones said. "I was extremely nervous. I didn't feel comfortable or safe."
