TSU campus evacuated amid bomb threat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --All classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and the campus is being evacuated after reports of a bomb threat.
Officials from Texas Southern University alerted the public with a tweet saying, in part, "Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled."
Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated.— Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018
All TSU students, faculty, and staff are urged to leave campus, including the dorm.— Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018
TSU officials sent "emergency warning" texts and emails to students and staff advising them to evacuate the campus.
"We had a meeting in the science building when Dr. Lane took a phone call, and when he returned he told us to evacuate because there was a bomb threat," TSU student Jaylan Jones said. "I was extremely nervous. I didn't feel comfortable or safe."
