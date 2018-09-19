Plane goes off runway at small airport in Arcola

A plane ended up in a ditch after skidding off a runway apparently in Arcola.

ARCOLA, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are responding to a plane that went off a runway at an airport south of the Houston city limits in Arcola.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon near FM 521 and McKeever Road.

The Houston Southwest Airport is located at the intersection.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the small plane wound up in a ditch around Post Oak and McKeever next to the airport.

The pilot who was the only person on the plane was not injured.


This is the second reported aircraft incident around the Houston area. A small plane belonging to the Drug Enforcement Agency went down on Voss Road in Sugar Land.

