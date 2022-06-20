shooting

Shooting in Washington, DC: Police officer, multiple others shot in popular bar area

By Teddy Grant and Melissa Gaffney
EMBED <>More Videos

Police officer among people shot at free concert in DC

WASHINGTON -- Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood Sunday night, the D.C. Metropolitan Police said.

The incident took place near 14th and U streets Northwest, in a popular area filled with stores, restaurants and bars, ABC News reported.

The D.C. Police Union tweeted that one of its members had been shot, was transported to the hospital "and is in stable condition."

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, and no further details were immediately available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division said it was assisting the MPD.

The area played host to "Moechella," a free concert celebrating Juneteenth, on Sunday.

D.C. police had reported an earlier, separate incident at the concert, where multiple minors were injured during a fight.

ABC News' Ben Siu contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.concertpolice officer injuredcrimeshots firedgun violenceshootingpolice officer shotpolice officerfree concertjuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SHOOTING
Family of 29-year-old killed during road rage shooting pleas for help
Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot DPS trooper after chase
Clerk shot after telling group to leave the premises, police say
15-year-old among 2 injured in drive-by shooting at E. Houston party
TOP STORIES
Family of 29-year-old killed during road rage shooting pleas for help
Houston celebrates the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth
Officials join community in Juneteenth service at historic church
Ordinance in effect after rise of catalytic converter thefts
Triple digit heat Monday, potential for historic heatwave next week
Officers shoot and kill suspect who shot DPS trooper after chase
Can you 'Match the Dad' with the ABC13 anchor or reporter?
Show More
How 2 dads are using storytelling to combat health care inequity
World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events
Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, officials say
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
New poll suggest 58% of Americans want Trump charged for Jan. 6 riot
More TOP STORIES News