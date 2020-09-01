Walmart launches new subscription program with same-day delivery

"Walmart+" will allow subscribers to get unlimited free delivery, as fast as same-day, on more than 160,000 items with in-store prices.
Walmart+ appears to be the brand's answer to Amazon Prime. Prime was launched in 2005 and has more than 150 million members who pay $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, for faster shipping, discounts at Amazon's Whole Foods supermarkets, access to its video streaming site and more.
The new subscription service will also offer members "Scan & Go," a new, touch-free way to shop in store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay in-app.
Another Walmart+ perk includes fuel discounts. Members can save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express stations. Walmart says Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to the list.
Walmart previously offered a program called "Delivery Unlimited," which offered subscribers unlimited deliveries for a flat yearly or monthly fee. Walmart says current Delivery Unlimited subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.
In a release, Walmart added that it intends to add additional benefits to the program at a later date.
Walmart+ memberships will be available Sept. 15 and will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, including a 15-day free trial.
