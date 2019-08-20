Walmart shoppers rush for exits amid threat at Houston store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Walmart store on Houston's west side has reopened after a bomb threat sparked a flurry of law enforcement activity.New video from a Walmart shopper shows the moment some rushed out of the store on Westpark at Highway 6.Some parents grabbed onto their children as they evacuated."I kinda couldn't believe it was happening," a bystander said. "I was like, 'What if something happens right now? Where do I run to?' You never know if the bad person is right next to you."A bomb threat found to be not credible, changing the mood for shoppers.Some could only think of one thing: "The thing that happened in El Paso."SkyEye was over the scene, where a large group of employees in Walmart smocks were gathered outside, some distance away from the building.