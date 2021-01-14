shooting

Walmart parking lot argument among 3 shootings in N Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County had a violent night Wednesday on the northside where three different shootings broke out, leaving two men dead.

A man was shot outside a Walmart at the North Freeway and Louetta sometime before 6 p.m.

Deputies at the scene said two people got into an argument after a minor accident in the store's parking lot.

During the argument, one man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot another man. The victim was said to be in stable condition and the suspect is still at large.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a white sedan fled the scene.





A deadly shooting took place in the 15000 block of Ella Blvd, where deputies say a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Gonzalez said in a tweet around 7:30 p.m. that deputies were investigating the shooting.





The county's third shooting happened in the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies found a man shot inside his truck. He was taken to Memorial Hermann via LifeFlight, but was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say another man who was inside the truck at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Deputies don't know how many shooters there were, but say there were a large number of shots fired. Photos from the scene show the victim's truck with more than a dozen bullet holes in it.

The victim in the shooting is known to law enforcement due to past incidents with HCSO, deputies say.

Deputies are looking for surveillance video. The suspect(s) is still on the run, but deputies believe they left the scene in a dark colored sedan.

Deputies noted that the neighborhood where the shooting occurred is not a high crime area.



