Walmart parking lot argument among 3 shootings in N Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at 155 Louetta Crossing, near North Fwy in Spring area. Preliminary info: an adult male was shot in a parking lot outside a retail store. The male has been transported in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/Bv5nzkscgu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 13, 2021

District 2 responded to a shooting at the Walmart 45N at Louetta. A minor accident in the parking lot escalated into a physical assault. A male pulled a gun and shot the other driver. Victim in stable condition suspect is at large. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D2Patrol @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/FptnprnvC6 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) January 14, 2021

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at an apt complex located at 15330 Ella Blvd, near Barren Springs. A male was shot and pronounced deceased inside a unit. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/xrcEPbHv2p — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 14, 2021

District 1 responded to a shooting at 15330 Ella Blvd. A male was found deceased from a gunshot. Homicide and CSU are on scene investigating. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_LECommand @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/cPOZB4mL6t — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) January 14, 2021

#NOW: Heavy police presence in the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive. Constables are on scene investigating a shooting. Male victim shot.

Life Flight is enroute to transport the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries

Falvel Road is currently shut down by emergency crews pic.twitter.com/JJ0toTHVSM — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 14, 2021

Violent Crimes investigators and CSU on scene of a shooting at 21603 Falvel Lake drive. A male was shot in his vehicle. Critically injured he was transported by life flight. If you have any information please contact HCSO violent crime. @Pct4Constable were 1st responders there. pic.twitter.com/JgSwUabNEh — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) January 14, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County had a violent night Wednesday on the northside where three different shootings broke out, leaving two men dead.A man was shot outside a Walmart at the North Freeway and Louetta sometime before 6 p.m.Deputies at the scene said two people got into an argument after a minor accident in the store's parking lot.During the argument, one man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot another man. The victim was said to be in stable condition and the suspect is still at large.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that a white sedan fled the scene.A deadly shooting took place in the 15000 block of Ella Blvd, where deputies say a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.Gonzalez said in a tweet around 7:30 p.m. that deputies were investigating the shooting.The county's third shooting happened in the 21600 block of Falvel Lake Drive around 7:30 p.m.Harris County Precinct 4 deputies found a man shot inside his truck. He was taken to Memorial Hermann via LifeFlight, but was later pronounced dead.Deputies say another man who was inside the truck at the time of the shooting was not injured.Deputies don't know how many shooters there were, but say there were a large number of shots fired. Photos from the scene show the victim's truck with more than a dozen bullet holes in it.The victim in the shooting is known to law enforcement due to past incidents with HCSO, deputies say.Deputies are looking for surveillance video. The suspect(s) is still on the run, but deputies believe they left the scene in a dark colored sedan.Deputies noted that the neighborhood where the shooting occurred is not a high crime area.