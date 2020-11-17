Food & Drink

Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart understands a Thanksgiving dinner may be hard to achieve this year. So, the company has teamed up with Ibotta, a technology company, to save customers money and give away free Thanksgiving dinners.

The following food items can be redeemed as 100% cash back offers. All you have to do is add the seasoning.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston-area restaurants are offering Thanksgiving to-go meals this year

Free food items

  • Butterball turkey breast roast
  • McCormick gravy, 0.87 oz. pouch
  • Great Value stuffing mix, 6 oz.
  • Idahoan mashed potatoes, 8 oz. pouch
  • Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz. can
  • Great Value cranberry sauce, 14 oz.
  • Great Value green beans, 12 oz.
  • Frenchy's crispy fried onions, 2.8 oz.
  • Coca-Cola, 2 liter bottle


Here is how it works:

Download Ibotta

  • Start earning cash back on things you buy every day. Get the app on your phone or the browser extension for your computer.


Add offers
  • Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner offers to your list at Walmart.


Shop and earn
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app or link your Walmart pickup and delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you'll get cash back.



SEE RELATED:
Whole Foods to offer insurance on Thanksgiving turkeys

How to safely celebrate holidays with family during the COVID-19 pandemic

Houston's positivity rate rises close to 8% ahead of Thanksgiving

The video above is from a previous related story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayfoodfree foodthanksgivingfree stuffwalmart
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Conroe priest pleads guilty to molesting children
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
6-year-old dies after she was hit by school bus in Conroe
Harris County's top health authority to step down
Texas 1 of 4 states to test Pfizer vaccine distribution
Trump to order troop cuts in Afghanistan, Iraq: Sources
Woman found dead inside home in NE Harris County
Show More
Visitation for HPD Sgt. Sean Rios happening today
13 Investigates HISD's HUB's 'unacceptable' performance
What's in store for Houston's holiday spectacular this year
What will Mardi Gras look like in 2021? New Orleans reveals plans
Expect afternoon sunshine to warm up these chilly mornings
More TOP STORIES News