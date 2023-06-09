2 suspects arrested after shoplifting, physically assaulting manager at Walmart in Spring: Pct. 4

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Walmart manager in Spring on Monday.

Court records show Jarrell Williams, 32, is charged with assault - bodily injury and evading on foot, and Aundrea Jackson, 30, is accused of theft in connection to the incident.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said Williams and Jackson were caught shoplifting at the Walmart on Aldine Westfield Road.

When management asked them to go into the store's security room, Williams physically assaulted the manager, causing pain and injury, before threatening to shoot up the business, deputies said.

Pct. 4 said Williams tried to take off when deputies arrived but was quickly taken into custody. They were both booked into the Harris County Jail.

Williams' bond was set at $5,000 and Jackson's at $100.

