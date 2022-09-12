Texas DPS looking into reported small plane crash that injured 2 people in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway on Monday after a single-engine plane reportedly crashed in Waller County.

The incident was reported at 34651 Howell Road, which is near the Soaring Club of Houston, at about 1:40 p.m., Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said.

Two people on board the aircraft were injured and were flown by Life Flight to the hospital.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

"@TxDPSSoutheast is at the scene of a single engine plane crash at Waller Gladish and Howell Road in Waller Co. Two males aboard both being airlifted in critical condition," Texas DPS Southeast Texas Region tweeted.

There were no other injuries reported.

Authorities couldn't say if the crash was related directly to the Soaring Club of Houston, which calls itself a nonprofit organization with an educational outreach program that works closely with the Civil Air Patrol.

The club boasts itself as the fourth-largest glider club in the country, with 180 members.

SkyEye flew over the scene of a small airplane crash near Soaring Club of Houston in Waller County on Sept. 12, 2022.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.