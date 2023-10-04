Failure to follow procedure led Boston-bound jet to crash during takeoff in 2021: Report

An NTSB report is revealing what caused a Boston-bound flight to watch the Astros play in 2021 to crash in Waller County.An

At least 2 of the 23 passengers were hurt when a Boston-bound flight for the 2021 ALCS game crashed in Brookshire, a report finds.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two years after a Boston-bound plane crashed in Waller County, a report by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that proper procedures weren't followed leading up to the incident.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2021. The NTSB report states that the first officer who conducted the preflight inspection didn't follow updated procedures that would have identified jammed elevators. That equipment failure prevented the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 from becoming airborne.

The plane overran the runway, continued through an airport perimeter fence, crossed a road, and hit power lines before stopping in a pasture, where a fire was sparked.

As a result, the crash completely destroyed the plane and injured two of the 23 passengers onboard.

J. Alan Kent, a builder from the Spring area, was one of the passengers on board. He confirmed to ABC13 back in 2021 that the group on the flight was headed to Boston for a trip to the American League Championship Series game between the Astros and the Red Sox.