Houston executive 1 of 21 on board jet when it crashed in field

J. Alan Kent is the president and CEO of Flair Builders, which was, based on a search, identified as the registered agent of the plane.
ABC13 has learned the plane was headed to Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS being played between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox later Tuesday night.
TEXAS PLANE CRASH: No one seriously injured after aircraft goes down
Eyewitness News first reached out to Flair Builders, who said they are aware of the crash and that Kent was onboard, but everyone made it out safely.
Authorities said two people were sent to the hospital. They have not identified any of the other passengers.
ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia later spoke to Kent over the phone. He said that after the crash, he was with all of the passengers, including a 10-year-old child, who were on the plane.
Understandably, he was frantic, trying to figure out what happened while he expected a phone call from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Kent explained that the passengers were all friends going to the away game.
According to the Flair Builders' social media pages, the company builds homes in Houston, Spring, the Woodlands, San Antonio and Austin.
If Kent's name doesn't sound familiar, you might recognize some of the developments and neighborhoods he's behind.
Current projects on his website include Lakes at Creekside located south of The Woodlands; Tres Lagos, a gated section about 15 minutes from the Woodlands; and Shadow Creek in Spring.
Past projects include Stonegate and Lakes of Sterling Gate in the Champions area, Valencia off Spring Cypress Road, and the Creeks at Augusta Pines in Spring.
Kent is a native Houstonian and attended Waltrip High School. His website states that he is the largest landowner and developer in northwest Harris County.
In 1980, Kent launched Flair Custom Homes, which specializes in homes ranging from $1 million to $10 million in value. His website says his portfolio of projects has generated over $100 million in revenue.
Kent has also served as a director for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 1985.
On Tuesday, the FAA said in a statement that a McDonnell Douglas MD-87 rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while trying to takeoff from Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 a.m.
Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook that based on current information, the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road before stopping in a field north of the airport.
Video from SkyEye showed the deep tire tracks in the grass at the end of the runway.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.