plane crash

Houston executive 1 of 21 on board jet when it crashed in field

J. Alan Kent was on a McDonnell Douglas MD-87 plane headed to Boston for Tuesday night's ALCS game between the Astros and Red Sox
EMBED <>More Videos

Prominent Houston home builder onboard plane that crashed

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a custom home building company in the Houston area was among the 21 people on a plane that crashed Tuesday morning in Waller County.

J. Alan Kent is the president and CEO of Flair Builders, which was, based on a search, identified as the registered agent of the plane.

ABC13 has learned the plane was headed to Boston for Game 4 of the ALCS being played between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox later Tuesday night.

TEXAS PLANE CRASH: No one seriously injured after aircraft goes down

Eyewitness News first reached out to Flair Builders, who said they are aware of the crash and that Kent was onboard, but everyone made it out safely.

Authorities said two people were sent to the hospital. They have not identified any of the other passengers.

ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia later spoke to Kent over the phone. He said that after the crash, he was with all of the passengers, including a 10-year-old child, who were on the plane.

Understandably, he was frantic, trying to figure out what happened while he expected a phone call from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Kent explained that the passengers were all friends going to the away game.

According to the Flair Builders' social media pages, the company builds homes in Houston, Spring, the Woodlands, San Antonio and Austin.

If Kent's name doesn't sound familiar, you might recognize some of the developments and neighborhoods he's behind.

Current projects on his website include Lakes at Creekside located south of The Woodlands; Tres Lagos, a gated section about 15 minutes from the Woodlands; and Shadow Creek in Spring.

Past projects include Stonegate and Lakes of Sterling Gate in the Champions area, Valencia off Spring Cypress Road, and the Creeks at Augusta Pines in Spring.

Kent is a native Houstonian and attended Waltrip High School. His website states that he is the largest landowner and developer in northwest Harris County.

In 1980, Kent launched Flair Custom Homes, which specializes in homes ranging from $1 million to $10 million in value. His website says his portfolio of projects has generated over $100 million in revenue.

Kent has also served as a director for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo since 1985.

On Tuesday, the FAA said in a statement that a McDonnell Douglas MD-87 rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while trying to takeoff from Houston Executive Airport shortly after 10 a.m.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said on Facebook that based on current information, the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road before stopping in a field north of the airport.



Video from SkyEye showed the deep tire tracks in the grass at the end of the runway.

EMBED More News Videos

Tire tracks show that the plane never really got off the ground. Here's what we saw from SkyEye.



The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waller countyplane accidentfirefirefightersplane crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
NTSB looking into maintenance history of jet in Waller County crash
Federal investigators at site of MD-87 plane crash in Waller Co.
Boston-bound jet crashes on takeoff west of Houston with 21 on board
Aviation weighs in on what might have gone wrong in plane crash
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News