Waking up to tough news this morning. A deputy with the #WallerCo Sheriff's Office died in floodwater overnight. Her name, age has not been released. Sheriff posted this on FB overnight. #abc13 https://t.co/7ki3HLEw5A pic.twitter.com/K8dCZyaeuP — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 1, 2018

A Waller County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash Wednesday night during the storms.Authorities say she was out working around FM 362 and Hoover Lane, southwest of Hockley, when her patrol car went off the road and into floodwaters.It's not clear how deep the water was, but it was deep enough that other deputies and officers struggled to pull her out of the water.Conversations heard over the law enforcement radios show that it was difficult to rescue her, but another deputy eventually reached her."I can't get the doors open. Can you break the window? I've broken a window. I can't get the doors open," officials said to each other.Deputies saluted her body as she was loaded into the ambulance.The deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Cypress, where she died.A procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted the body from the hospital into Houston to the medical examiner's office.Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith posted a message on Facebook saying in part, "Words will never express what our office is going thru and we can only ask for your prayers. Due to very close family being contacted we are going to wait til early Friday to release details but I know that the blue line has heart felt tears on it for our office."