Politics

After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of voters waited in line to cast their vote at Texas Southern University, with the last person in line voting at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

That last voter, Hervis Rogers, wasn't angry or frustrated though.

He was still smiling by the end with no complaints, telling ABC13 he used the time to watch results on his phone after making some last-minute decisions on who would get his vote.

"I wanted to get my vote in, voice my opinion. I wasn't going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out," Rogers said.



Volunteers handed out pizza to voters, who were in good spirits at TSU.

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman sent more voting machines to the poll in the evening to accommodate all the voters.

"It's taking a long time on the Democratic side and the Republican side has a bunch of empty machines that no one is using," said voter Britany Turner earlier in the night.

Trautman said they saw an extremely high turnout and that Democrats out-voted Republicans 3-1 in some locations.

She also explained that the machines come pre-programmed with each party's ballot, so voters could not just go to any machine or use the other party's machine.

It is unclear the specific locations, but about 40 to 50 machines were deployed to about four to five polling locations.

ABC13 talked to some of the voters in the polling lines and many of them said they were excited to have their voices heard.


"It's great that I came. I did my job, and I'm glad to see people here doing their part," said voter Abraham Madrigal.

"I waited about an hour. Everything worked. Everyone should vote," said voter Abby Yates.

The Harris County Clerk's Office announced there were no major issues.

Another school also had a massive turn out. An hour after polls closed, there was still a line outside Waltrip High School.

Watch Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman speak on the issue.

EMBED More News Videos

Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman explains why it's taking so long for people to vote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonprimary electionvoting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News