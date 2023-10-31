Fort Bend Co. officials asking voters to approve nearly $1 billion worth of bonds on roads, parks

Fort Bend County officials are asking for voter approval of bonds regarding the construction of projects in the county worth nearly $1 billion.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Leaders in Fort Bend County are asking voters to approve one of the largest bonds in the county's history.

For some voters, it's not the names on the ballot that drew them to vote this time.

The big items they want to weigh in on are props A and B. They are decisions with a collective price tag worth more than $850 million.

"Our salaries and I'm retired, and I'm a fixed income right now, and for me, keep putting out all that money is not helping me," Eucharia, a voter, said.

The props are for mobility and parks and recreation projects. The majority of the money would go towards nearly 90 mobility projects for items such as new smart signs, emergency management systems, as well as paving and sidewalk improvements.

Parks and Recreation wants to fund almost 40 projects for items such as senior community centers, bike and hike trails, splash pads, and a sports complex.

"In the past, what we did was we always did catching up, and we wanted to get ahead of the curve," Fort Bend County Judge KP George explained.

George said if approved, taxpayers with a home valued at $250,000 would pay $5 more yearly. He said the money is needed to handle a population expected to climb by more than a million in a few years.

"What is our option? Don't address the growth? We have become the 8th largest county in the state of Texas out of 254 counties," George said.

The money is too much for some. The group called The Taxpayers Coalition was formed shortly after the bonds were unveiled.

"In this economy, people are struggling to pay not only taxes, but the gas bill, electricity bill, and all we are saying is this is a huge amount," Taxpayers Coalition chair Neeta Sane said.

Members said instead of a historic amount for everything, leaders should prioritize projects. "$4 million dollar worth of a dog park," Sane said. "We love dogs. We have pets, don't get us wrong, but $4 million doesn't have the justification why taxpayers should be baring that burden."

If approved, the projects would be completed over several years. But if voters reject the bonds, leaders say they must wait, and the price tag could be even higher.

"Another two more years, we cannot go to the public with this bond," George explained. "We are to wait. That means it gets delayed further."

Fort Bend County leaders will hold an informational meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Riverstone Clubhouse from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. If you want to learn more information, the county created a website with information.

