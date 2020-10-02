Where Texas stands in previous voter turnouts ahead of 2020 elections

After Tuesday's first debate and the various reactions from it, it's only a question of what this year's voter turnout will look like. We're looking back at data from the 2018 and 2016 elections to get an idea of what the results will be.
In general, across the country, poorer and more minority congressional districts saw a lower share of their voting-age residents turn out in 2018 and in 2016, according to data.
In total, statewide, Texas ranked eight to last in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Texas Tribune.
In the mid-term 2018 elections, the state saw a lower percentage of voter turnouts than the presidential election.
In Harris County, the state saw a decrease when it came to the percentage of real turnout voters in 2018 than in 2016. For example, in the 18th Congressional District, the population had an increase of about 26,000 people in 2018, but less than 19,000 total of the votes.
SEE ALSO: How to register to vote in Texas
With just days until the voter registration deadline Monday, there are still tens of thousands of Texans who are eligible to vote but haven't registered.
Political analysts say this could lead to low voter turnout in areas that have historically seen few voters, which in three of Houston's congressional districts.
During the 2018 election,10 of the nation's 435 Congressional Districts saw less than 35% of voting-age citizens cast a ballot, according to an analysis by 13 Investigates at ABC Owned Stations. Four of those districts were in Texas and three were in New York City.
Texas' 29th Congressional District in Houston is the ninth-worst performing district in the nation in real voter turnout.
During the 2018 election, only 33.6% of people 18 years or older who were citizens eligible to vote in Texas' 29th district actually voted, according to our analysis of U.S. Census data. The voter turnout was only slightly better in the 2016 election when 39.2% of eligible voters cast a ballot in that district.
SEE ALSO: Gov. Abbott issues order limiting where eligible voters can drop off mail-in ballots
As the race to register voters continues before the deadline, on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation enhancing ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
Under the proclamation, which begins on Oct. 2, mail-in ballots will have to be delivered in-person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail.
The ballot will have to be delivered to the early voting clerk's office location, which will be publicly designated by a county's early voting clerk.
The video above is from a previous story.