Society

This 102-year-old wasn't going to let COVID-19 stop her from voting

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A retired Chicago teacher geared up to make sure she could cast her ballot to vote.

Bea Lumpkin is 102-years-old, and this week she showed that age and the pandemic are not a barrier to voting.

RELATED: Vote by mail: How to request a ballot for mail-in voting, and more
EMBED More News Videos

A step-by-step guide to requesting an Illinois mail-in ballot.


The Chicago Teacher's Union tweeted out a picture of her voting by mail with a message, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"



Lumpkin dressed up in all the protective gear she could find to make her vote count.

RELATED: 2020 Illinois vote questions answered, on mailing ballots, early voting, Election Day rules and more
EMBED More News Videos

With the unusual circumstances around the 2020 election, the I-Team answers the top 5 viewer questions about how to vote in Illinois.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoillinoisvotingvote 2020chicago teachers union2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Delta could move into Gulf as hurricane
Texas Children's could take baby boy off life support today
Trump aims for Monday release from Walter Reed after outside drive-by
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
Chevron Houston Marathon will go virtual for 2021 race
Teen shot after fight erupts when party gets cancelled
Trump's drive may have exposed others to COVID-19, doc says
Show More
Today is the last day to register to vote
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Expect lots of sunshine for the week ahead
Man charged 3 weeks after woman killed in her sleep
Tips on how to make a seasonal job become your full-time career
More TOP STORIES News