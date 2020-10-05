This 102-year-old wasn't going to let COVID-19 stop her from voting

Bea Lumpkin is 102-years-old, and this week she showed that age and the pandemic are not a barrier to voting.
The Chicago Teacher's Union tweeted out a picture of her voting by mail with a message, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"
Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote! pic.twitter.com/WZHquUoQz5— ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 1, 2020
Lumpkin dressed up in all the protective gear she could find to make her vote count.
