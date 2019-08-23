Volunteers begin search for missing 15-year-old boy in east Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of volunteers are combing through a north Houston neighborhood in hopes of finding a missing 15-year-old boy.Daniel Ceron Jr. was last seen on Monday when he left his home. Daniel's father told ABC13 that this is very out of character for his son."He left all of his personal belongings. He left his wallet with money in it, his cell phone, he didn't take anything with him. So, I don't know how he's going to survive out here without money or anything," the father said.Texas EquuSearch, along with many volunteers, are now canvassing through an area near his home near Little York and the North Freeway."It's somebody's child. It could be your child or my child," Texas EquuSearch volunteer Juan Cortez said.Volunteers are driving the streets and stopping at nearby stores, searching for Daniel or anyone who may know where he is."We will go out here and search all the wooded areas we find, and we are going to make more of abandoned houses and work with the police department in searching for abandoned houses," Texas EquuSearch lead search coordinator David White said.He says even a small piece of information could be the key to getting the teen back home safely."There was no trouble at home. It just doesn't seem to make sense for him to just walk out of the house, walk away and never be seen again," White said.Anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts is asked to call HPD or EquuSearch.