Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter accused of setting homes on fire because he was bored

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteer firefighter accused of setting homes on fires because he was bored

MUNHALL, Pennsylvania --
A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter is charged with starting fires at two homes, and police in western Pennsylvania allege that he said he did it because he was bored.

Munhall police charged Ryan Laubham with five counts of arson and related charges following a porch fire early Monday.

Police said responding firefighters were told by a neighbor that someone had also tried to set his porch on fire last week.

Allegheny County fire investigators said both blazes were set intentionally. Police allege that security video showed the suspect entering the fire station and later a home determined to be Laubham's.

Laubham is charged with arson, criminal mischief and risking catastrophe.

No injuries were reported in either fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirefightersfirearson
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston
18-year-old rescued after car hydroplanes off South Freeway
Flash Flood Watch in effect through noon Thursday
Celebrities and activists demand justice for Jazmine Barnes
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Video shows trees covered in frozen fog in Alpine, Texas
Show More
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
Beautician charged with killing woman during butt injection
China becomes first to land on far side of the moon
Skimmer suspects wanted for stealing $3K from Katy victim
House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head
More News