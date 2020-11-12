veterans day

World War II veteran brought to tears with surprise Veterans Day car parade

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Forced to stay at home during the pandemic, an Humble family surprised their World War II hero on Veterans Day.

World War II veteran Vincent Moreno isn't used to standing still.

"I'm on the way to 97," Moreno said.
Even though he's approaching 100, the Humble man likes to stay active. In March, we caught up with Moreno as he walked the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo grounds with fellow veterans.

But since then, life has changed.

"I miss everything," Moreno explained. "My meetings every week. Days like this we'd be out doing something."

The pandemic has forced older veterans, including Moreno, to stay home. On Veterans Day this year, he can't visit other military members or pay respects to those no longer here.
"I should've been able to go to the cemetery and see my buddy, but we can't go," Moreno said.

Seeing his pain, Moreno's family had an idea. They lined the street with flags, assembled a sign, and staged lights.

On Veterans Day night, dozens of cars drove by Moreno's Humble house to thank him for his service.

"I don't know what I've done to deserve the good kids and wife," Moreno said.

Moreno added he's blessed to get this support, because he knows many others won't get it this Veterans Day. He's hopeful the pandemic comes to an end soon, so in 2021, we can go back to enjoying events like the Rodeo and Veterans Day.

"We'll live through it," Moreno explained. "We'll make it. We made it through World War II. We'll get it through this one."

