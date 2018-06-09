Family and friends remember bicyclist killed by driver just weeks after coming to U.S.

Family and friends remember bicyclist killed by driver in Galveston. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens gathered Friday night to remember a young man killed just weeks after arriving in the U.S.

Marco Beltran and his colleagues were riding their bikes to Walmart on June 4 when the group was struck by 50-year-old Gerilyn Weberlein.

According to police, Weberlein showed signs of intoxication at the scene. She has been booked into jail.

Beltran was in the U.S. on a visa program with several others to work for the summer and learn the culture.

His family came from Colombia to say their goodbyes. Beltran's sister, Paola, wanted to share an important message.

"I would like to thank all of the Galveston community for all the support, for the love that they are sharing to us," she said.

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

RELATED: Woman charged after fatally hitting bicyclist on Galveston street
Bicyclist struck by car in Galveston has died

