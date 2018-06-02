Vigil held for Guatemalan woman allegedly shot and killed by border patrol agent

A vigil will be held this evening in Houston for a Guatemalan illegal immigrant who was shot and killed by a border patrol agent in southwest Texas. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A vigil will be held this evening in Houston for a Guatemalan illegal immigrant who was allegedly shot and killed by a border patrol agent in southwest Texas.

According to officials, Claudia Patricia Gomez, 19, crossed into Texas near Laredo last month, she was then shot and killed by a border patrol agent.

The border patrol says Gomez was among a group of illegal immigrants who ignored orders to get on the ground and rushed the agent.

The border patrol originally said the group threw objects, but the latest statement does not mention anything about objects being thrown.

The vigil for Gomez will be held at the Guate Soccer League field on Greenridge near Skyline at 4 p.m

