Cruise through car culture history at Petersen Automotive Museum's 'Totally Awesome!' Exhibit

Petersen Automotive Museum's new exhibit showcases iconic cars and pop culture from the 1980s and '90s.

LOS ANGELES -- Fire up your Walkman and cruise over to the Petersen Automotive Museum, where a new throwback exhibit is putting pedal to the metal on retro car culture.

The museums latest showcase, "Totally Awesome!", takes visitors on a nostalgic ride through the bold and unforgettable cars of the 1980s and 90s.

This vibrant exhibit celebrates the flashy designs and cultural impact of the eras most iconic vehicleswhen cars werent just transportation, but rolling reflections of identity, style and innovation.

"Totally Awesome!" explores the intersection of automotive design and pop culture, highlighting how the explosion of cable TV, blockbuster films and the dawn of the digital age transformed the way cars looked and the way they were sold.

Each car on display tells a story about that era. From slick production models to legendary race cars and big-screen stars, the lineup is nothing short of epic.

Standout vehicles include the DeLorean from "Back to the Future," the powerful Buick GNX, and the iconic Lamborghini Countach.

Whether youve lived through that time yourself or discovering the era for the first time, "Totally Awesome!" is your all-access pass to the raddest rides of the late 20th century.

For tickets and more info, visit: www.petersen.org/tickets

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036