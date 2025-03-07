Night Shift: One night at Williamsburg's historic Kellogg's Diner

Take a peek inside a night shift at Williamsburg's historic Kellogg's Diner

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- 24-hour establishments, once a staple of New York City, have long been vanishing. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was the nail in the coffin for many. Even some iconic late-night restaurants that weren't forced into closure, like Cafeteria in Chelsea or Veselka in the East Village, drastically reduced their hours and now close between 10pm and 1am.

Kellogg's Diner, a historic 97-year-old restaurant in the heart of Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, despite a momentary setback, has mostly persevered.

First opened in 1928, Kellogg's Diner has changed hands repeatedly over the years. Most recently, it was acquired by restauranteur Louis Skibar and a co-owner Nico Arze, after previous owners filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

Their goal was to return Kellogg's to its former glory and cement it as a hotspot for every kind of patron at any time, whether it be families looking for a quick breakfast or revelers looking for an indulgent late-night snack.

After the purchase, Arze, along with with Matthew Maddy, spearheaded renovations to refresh and modernize the interior. Meanwhile, Jackie Carnesi, formerly of Nura in Greenpoint, was brought in to head the kitchen as Executive Chef and reinvigorate the menu with a nod to her Texan roots.

Approximately two months after opening, in November 2024, Kellogg's officially returned to 24-hour service.

On this episode of "Night Shift," peek behind the curtain of an overnight shift at Kellogg's - from a long-distance couple enjoying a midnight date to roommates convening a house meeting at 4am, to the staff who sometimes provide entertainment, sometimes play therapist but always come alive during the late night hours.

Check out the video above to watch the full episode and visit Kellogg's Diner at 518 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

"Night Shift" is a series from ABC Localish taking you behind the scenes of an overnight shift at the best late-night establishments across New York City, celebrating everyone from the chefs behind them to the staff who work them to the diners who love them.