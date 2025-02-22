Coleman Brothers Barbershop celebrates 63 years of service

For over 60 years, Coleman Brothers Barbershop has been a haven for Black customers looking for fresh haircuts and great conversation.

CHICAGO -- Arthur Muhammad has worked in Black barber shops for decades. And he has a clear idea about what the Black barber shop means to the African-American community.

"It's probably the freest place for African-American men and women to come to," Muhammad said. "This is the only place where we can be unapologetically who we are and express our unapologetic views about what we feel. Whatever the subject matter is: politics, music, entertainment, whatever it may be. This is the place where your opinion is always welcome."

The perfect example of that type of barber shop is the establishment where Muhammad works as a manager: Coleman Brothers Barbershop, an institution on the South Side for the past six decades.

Coleman Brothers Barbershop, located at 6802 S. Stony Island Ave., was founded by two siblings who moved from Alabama to Chicago in the 1950s, during the second wave of the Great Migration. Richard and James Coleman had just finished a stint in the military when they moved to Chicago.

Seeking better opportunities, they went to McCoy Barber College and then opened their first location at 63rd Street and Dorchester Avenue. In 1963, they moved to their current location in South Shore, where their business has remained ever since.

It is still owned by a Coleman Wheeler, who is the son of the now-deceased James Coleman.

But Muhammad now runs the business for the Coleman family, working as the establishments manager.

Since its opening in 1963, the Stony Island location has been a haven for notables in Black politics and entertainment.

"It's been a who's who in politics and entertainment who've made it here, especially during the 60 and 70s," Muhammad said. "Muhammad Ali. When Malcolm X would be in Chicago, he would be a patron here. And of course, his teacher, Elijah Muhammad. Louis Farrakhan and Sam Cooke would come through. And even though it wasn't his home stop, they tell me from time to time (former President Barack) Obama would patronize our shop."

These days, the main patrons are the residents of Chicago's Woodlawn and South Shore neighborhoods. Regulars usually visit every few weeks to get updated cuts.

"We work with all the type of styles like dreadlocks, dreads and afros," said Antonio Arthur, a barber at the shop.

Arthur used a small object that looked like a tiny tennis racket to style one young customers modest afro. "This style here is called the 'sponge look,'" Arthur said. "You just rub it on and it gives the hair a nice little texture."

"I started cutting hair when the Jheri Curl was popular," Muhammad added. "I mean, I had one myself. But then we went from the Jheri Curl to the low haircut with the waves. Then the bald fade became popular. Then tapered hair with the afro shape. Then braids came in and we had to figure out what we were going to do when the braids started coming in, because that was less haircuts, right So they would go get braided up and then come get the lining and the shave from us."

"I don't have any hair but you'd be surprised how many people can mess up a bald head," said longtime customer Khalid Jordan, who comes to the shop every few weeks to get his head completely shaved. "You would think this is the easiest thing in the world, but it's not all the time."

The walls of the shop are adorned with photos and memorabilia, a testament to its rich history. The sounds of clippers, laughter, and lively conversation fill the air, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie.

"This is a place where children, young Black men, can come and see gentlemen and understand what gentlemen conversation is," Muhammed said.

Last June, the city of Chicago honored the Coleman brothers by designating a section of 68th Street as "Honorary Coleman Brothers Way," a fitting tribute to their enduring contributions to the community.

But Coleman Brothers Barbershop is more than just a place where customers get their hair styled. Instead, it's a haven for the community -- a place where the past and present intertwine, creating a legacy that its owners hope will continue to inspire generations to come.

"Historically (Black people) didn't always have places where we can go and let our voices be heard -- our voices were always stifled when it came to certain things," Muhammad said. "So this barber shop, like a lot of Black barber shops, is a place where we can let our voices be heard."