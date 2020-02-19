Video shows wild moments before deputy, off-duty commander shoot carjacking suspect

HAPPENING NOW! OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING!



Constables responded to s suspicious person call at the Popeye’s Restaurant at 20035 Holzworth.



The Constable Deputy engaged the suspect, at which time, the suspect pulled a knife and the Deputy shot the suspect multiple times. pic.twitter.com/8oJWGK6NxB — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 19, 2020

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING, CONTINUE..



When the suspect fled from Constable Deputy the suspect attempted to car jack several citizens. — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 19, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect was shot multiple times by a deputy and an off-duty Houston police commander near Spring, according to officials.It happened near a Popeyes restaurant at 20035 Holzwarth Rd. near Cypresswood at around 5 p.m.Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman posted a tweet saying deputies received a call of a suspicious person at the restaurant.Once deputies arrived, the suspect ran off and attempted to carjack several people in the area, according to Herman."[Deputies] chased him from the Popeyes to the Home Depot all around the area," explained Herman. "They tried to [Taser] him several times and were unsuccessful."He said the suspect then ran into a nearby LA Fitness and ran out, pulling out a knife when deputies approached him.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said an off-duty commander happened to be inside the gym as the incident was unfolding and jumped into action to help capture the suspect."It was him and his wife, he's actually married to a sergeant," explained Acevedo. "She was here as well. You're never really off-duty when you're a police officer. We're a family and a brotherhood. When one officer is being threatened, [our officers'] mindset is that they're going to go to the assistance of the community."Both the deputy and the off-duty commander shot the suspect multiple times. Video obtained by ABC13 shows multiple law enforcement officials chasing the suspect through a parking lot as the suspect was wielding a knife.The suspect was sent to the hospital. Acevedo said he believes the suspect is expected to survive.The deputy suffered an injury to his wrist, according to Herman.The incident remains under investigation.