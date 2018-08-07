Video shows nail salon worker beating customers with broom

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3895549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg reports on the melee at a Brooklyn nail salon.

Two women were arrested after a brawl broke out at a nail salon in Brooklyn.The incident was reported in the 1400 block of Nostrand Avenue on Friday night.A nail salon employee was arrested after she was caught on camera repeatedly attacking a customer with a broom.Video of the attack was posted to social media and prompted protests outside the salon on Monday.Manager Michael Lin said it all started when he waived the $5 charge for an eyebrow wax after the customers weren't happy with the results. He said he still wanted to be paid for the pedicures given to long-time customers Christina Moses and her grandmother.However, the customers said they already paid for the pedicures. When Lin called police, the salon workers tried to keep the customers inside the salon.Another woman can be seen on camera intervening before a melee ensued.Police say Huiyue Zheng, 32, was arrested on charges of criminal assault while possessing a weapon, assault causing injury, menacing and harassment.Moses, 21, was also arrested on charges of assault causing physical injury, menacing and harassment.The salon was open for business on Monday but sat empty. Protesters said they hope the salon will be shut down."I'm expecting justice, but most of all I'm expecting black people to learn that when these business don't respect you, you don't spend your money with them," Tionna Smalls said.It is unclear if the salon will reopen Tuesday.