Police: Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim was stabbed twice in his thigh.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a tattoo artist in the Bronx.

The suspect got the tattoo last month and returned weeks later to argue with the 35-year-old artist.

The fight escalated and the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim twice in his thigh.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build, black hair with blond streaks, and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jeans, and a pair of Jordan Space Jams sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingtattoou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect stalked doctor 5 times before killing him, sources say
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Timeline shows how police closed the net around Joseph Pappas
Dispatch audio records chaos before murder suspect shot himself
Crosby chemical plant, CEO indicted for 'reckless' release
Lady Gaga collaborator known as Zombie Boy dead at 32
Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Show More
Teen describes disturbing encounter with naked man
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
FBI joins in search at Sims Bayou where body was found
Houston man returns home after being detained in Vietnam
NASA announces first commercial flight crew
More News