Video released of missing University of St. Thomas student

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have released surveillance video of a University of St. Thomas student who hasn't been seen or heard from in more than a week.

Angela Nguyen is seen walking away from the camera in the four second video released by Houston police She was wearing a red or pink colored backpack and dark clothing.

Nguyen was last seen leaving Guinan Residence Hall on Jan. 22 and was headed west on Sul Ross St., according to a statement from the University of St. Thomas Police Department.

Police were notified two days later and are working with Houston police to find Nguyen, the statement said.

"With the community's help, we hope and pray for Angela's safe return," UST police chief H.E. Jenkins said in the statement.

Nguyen is described as 5' tall, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair. While her disappearance is unusual, authorities said there was nothing to indicate foul play.

If you've seen Nguyen or have had contact with her, you're asked to call the University of St. Thomas Police Dept. at (713) 525-3888 or the Houston Police Dept. at (832) 394-1840.
