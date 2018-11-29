VIDEO: Giant falling clock from Purdue University's Bell Tower narrowly misses repairmen

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows the moment one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came crashing down in West Lafayette, Indiana. (KGO-TV)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. --
New video shows the moment one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came crashing down in West Lafayette, Indiana.

No one was hurt, but it was a close call for two repair workers that were standing on a cherry picker lift near the top of the brick tower.

Yang Yu shared video of the incident on Instagram.

It shows the clock dangling above the workers before becoming detached from a crane, bouncing off the basket and plummeting to the ground.

The is video making its rounds across social media with many sharing clock puns like "time turned fragile" and "the Purdue clock tower is having a rough time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentaccidentclose callbizarrecaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
Homeowner shot to death during home invasion, deputies say
2 killed and child hurt in north Harris County crash
Man charged with murdering woman with hammer
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Deputies release sketch of purse snatching suspect in Memorial
HFD trying to find source of strange odor on southwest side
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
2 charged after 125 lbs of pot seized during grow house bust
Show More
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Retirement community's pin-up calendar inspires healthy living
China halts work by team on gene-edited babies
Man charged with killing brother's family in mansion fire
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
More News