VIDEO: Car dashcam catches small plane landing on San Leandro freeway

Dashcam video shows a small plane landing on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in Ashland, in unincorporated San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, California --
Dashcam video shows a small plane landing on Interstate 580 in Ashland on Saturday night.

The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted video of the plane:


At 6:46 p.m. on Saturday, a pilot made an emergency landing. He had a woman along as a passenger on the flight.

The pilot told the California Highway Patrol that the fuel line snapped and caused the plane to lose pressure.

ABC7 News caught a glimpse of the plane:


Neighbors told ABC7 News they heard just that before witnessing the bizarre landing.

"It was like, boom, like, a car was going out of gas or something," said neighbor Michelle Williams. "Then it hit the ground and all I can do was just run and scream and say, 'A plane is on our freeway!'"
