VIDEO: 61-year-old man kicked, beaten by robbers on Christmas Eve

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was beaten and robbed after returning home from the store on Christmas Eve. The attack was captured on surveillance video around 8 p.m.

The victim was walking into his apartment complex when three men attacked. He was kicked and punched repeatedly.

The victim said the men were demanding a phone, so he gave them his own phone.

Detectives say, what the victim didn't know at the time, was that the suspects had lost one of their phones and they tracked it. It led them to a southwest Houston apartment complex and the victim just happened to be walking by at the wrong time.

THE VIDEO: Man attacked at apartment complex
EMBED More News Videos

The victim had just walked into his apartment complex when he says three suspects ran up to him and began attacking him.



The victim suffered a black eye, a knot on his head, and scratches on his feet.

He had to spend several hours in an emergency clinic on Christmas Eve, ruining the holiday time he planned to spend with his wife and daughter. He wasn't able to work after the injuries.

The victim plans to return to his job this week and said he hoped that he still has a job.

After he was attacked, other neighbors got word of what had happened. They feared they would also be attacked and threw rocks at the suspects.

One was hit in the eye. All three were arrested and charged with robbery, including 23-year-old Faisal Abuamarah, 19-year-old Abdulazzez Abdulkhaliq, and 20-year-old Samuel Ibeson. All three had previous criminal records.

SEE ALSO: Football fan caught on doorbell camera pleading for help after being carjacked, shot

The video is very clear and detectives credit apartment complex management with having high quality cameras to protect their tenants.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaultattackcaught on tapebeatingcaught on videosurveillancesurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Stern, former NBA commissioner, dies at 77
Family matriarch killed, likely by celebratory gunfire, was nurse
Motorcyclist dead in fiery SE Houston crash
Born just after midnight, meet Houston's first babies of 2020
Landry's sends 'security incident' alert regarding payment cards
7-year-old rushed to ER after swallowing AirPod
Pearland HS band wows the crowd at Rose Parade
Show More
Rain chances increase overnight into Thursday
Police chief apologizes for officer's 'homeless quilt' post
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
20-year-old found dead in College Station apartment
VIDEO: Doctor frees dog caught in moving elevator
More TOP STORIES News