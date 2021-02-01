Fugitive wanted for torturing children in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division is asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive who is wanted for two counts of injury to a child and serious bodily injury.
Back in May of 2020, Houston police responded to a report of two children who suffered serious bodily injury in the 9000 block of Cook Road. During the investigation, they found two victims had numerous contusions and fractures in various stages of healing caused by Victor Hugo Prado, according to HPD.
Medical staff diagnosed the children as being victims of torture, adding that they were fortunate to still be alive.
Authorities described Prado as a 42-year-old Hispanic male, standing at about 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and long brown hair.
Police said Prado has a prior conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Crime Stoppers is working with HPD and may pay up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Prado. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-8477, or submitted online at the Crime Stopper website.
