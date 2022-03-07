Police investigating man found dead in pickup truck in Chili's parking lot

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the driver's seat of a truck over the weekend.HPD patrol officers were responding to a restaurant parking lot located at 7408 South Sam Houston Parkway West just before 1 p.m. Saturday and found a man in the driver's seat of a truck suffering from possible gunshot wounds.They later identified the man as 42-year-old Phillip Joseph Rogers. Houston Fire Department pronounced Rogers dead at the scene.Based on the findings of the officers, Rogers's death is suspected to be homicide.HPD does not believe that there is any current threat to the general public.An autopsy will be done by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.Anyone with information in this incident is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.