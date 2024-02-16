2 injured after argument-turned shootout in south Montgomery County ranch, deputies say

Off-camera, a ranch hand told ABC13 that an argument ensued between two people, and one tried going into the other's trailer home. At some point, guns were drawn, and shots were fired.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument between Montgomery County ranch hands spiraled into a shootout, and now one of them is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The shooting took place on a horse farm on Vick Cemetery Road in south Montgomery County, just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Neighbor Rick Tyler told ABC13 that he heard someone banging on his front door.

"He came banging on my door, and like I said, my gate was locked, so I didn't know what was going on," Tyler said.

Tyler said his neighbor had been shot in the arm and was bleeding.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, there was an argument between two people who work and live on the neighboring ranch's land.

A ranch hand told ABC13 off-camera that one of the employees had tried to get into the other's trailer home at some point in the argument. Law enforcement told Eyewitness News that guns were drawn and shots were fired.

"Both were transported to area hospitals. One is in stable condition, the other is in critical condition. He's undergoing surgery for his injuries. Our understanding is that he survived his first surgery last night but faces more," Spc. Maranda Hahs with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Tyler said his rural road is quiet for the most part. Wednesday night's frenzied activity, was a contrast to the typically peaceful area.

"I think it was isolated. Generally, it's a quiet neighborhood," Tyler said.

Deputies said they won't release the names of the people involved at this time. Two guns were recovered, and all parties are working with law enforcement.

