VP Kamala Harris lands in Houston Thursday for convention appearance, visit to Johnson Space Center

The vice president is also expected to chair the second National Space Center Council meeting at NASA's Johnson Space Center on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Houston Thursday, and here is what is on her agenda.

Americans have certainly felt the impact of rising prices with everything from gas to groceries to rent. So, Harris is expected to discuss how the Biden administration says the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August, is supposed to help lower those everyday costs.

This will all take place at the National Baptist Convention, the nation's largest African-American religious convention since 1886.

The vice president will end her visit to Houston on Friday after stopping by the NASA Johnson Space Center, where she will tour and chair the second National Space Council Meeting.

At the last meeting back in December of 2021, she emphasized building a STEM workforce and addressing climate change.

