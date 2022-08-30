Justin Verlander's MRI on calf reveals 'no muscle fiber disruption' as Astros place ace on 15-day IL

The last thing Astros fans needed down the stretch is an injury to their ace. So, a slight panic clouded H-Town amid mystery Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury.

The video above is from manager Dusty Baker's post-game news conference on Aug. 28, 2022.

The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI done on the calf Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.

Verlander's stint on the injured list is retroactive to Monday. He was injured in his start Sunday while going to cover first base during a rundown in the third inning against the Orioles.

SEE MORE: Astros fans fear the worst after Justin Verlander leaves Orioles game after 3 innings

The right-hander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84 by throwing three scoreless innings before his exit Sunday.

The 39-year-old Verlander returned this season after missing almost two seasons following Tommy John surgery. Entering Sunday's matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Verlander's 16 wins are tied with Atlanta's Kyle Wright and Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin for most in the majors.

Also on Tuesday, Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land and optioned outfielder Jake Meyers there. The Astros also recalled utility player J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land and added right-hander Hunter Brown to the taxi squad from Sugar Land.