Coronavirus California

California skate park filled with sand to deter gatherings amid 'Safer at Home' order

VENICE, Calif. -- Anyone who showed up at the Venice Beach Skate Park in Venice, Calif. over weekend found out it now looks like a giant sandbox.

City crews poured sand into the park to keep large crowds from gathering during the Safer at Home orders.

The Recreation and Parks Department said, due to numerous violations, it had to be done.

RELATED: Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president

San Clemente in South Orange County has also dumped sand into its public skate park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyvenicevenice beachcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicparkcovid 19 outbreakskateboardingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. judge to designate COVID-19 'recovery czar'
Houston mayor could lay out plan today to reopen city
Here's how Gov. Abbott's 'retail to-go' order will operate
TIMELINE: Here are important dates for Texas to reopen
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Texas begins slowly reopening today
Bill introduced to cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
Show More
Bad Bunny offers Aldine ISD grad $5K for her painting of him
Hot and humid to start the week, before storms return Wednesday
Here is where gas prices have fallen to under $1
When your stimulus money can and can't be taken from you
Willie Nelson celebrates 4/20 with star-studded stream
More TOP STORIES News