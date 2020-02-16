Vehicle stolen with 5-year-old boy inside in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy Sunday morning.



Police said the boy, who has been identified as Richard Banahene, was inside of a 2009 black Toyota Corolla when the vehicle was stolen from 11422 Southwest Fwy.

The boy was wearing a yellow Polo shirt and jeans, according to reports.

Anyone with information about the child whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing childrenstolen car
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
Former teacher accused of touching student appears in court
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Areas of dense morning fog with some sun by Sunday afternoon
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Americans to be evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Show More
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Senior Showcase hosted by the Texans spotlights area athletes
Rose globes laced with liquid meth seized by constables
1 dead after shooting in apparent argument at pawn shop
Neglected dog nearly put to sleep making miraculous recovery
More TOP STORIES News