Vehicle stolen with 5-year-old boy inside in southwest Houston

If you have seen this child, or a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with paper plate #57887Y6 call 911. https://t.co/Xl63QMTWMB pic.twitter.com/zCisILKigm— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2020
Police said the boy, who has been identified as Richard Banahene, was inside of a 2009 black Toyota Corolla when the vehicle was stolen from 11422 Southwest Fwy.
The boy was wearing a yellow Polo shirt and jeans, according to reports.
Anyone with information about the child whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department or 911.