Vehicle stolen with 5-year-old boy inside in southwest Houston

If you have seen this child, or a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with paper plate #57887Y6 call 911. https://t.co/Xl63QMTWMB pic.twitter.com/zCisILKigm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy Sunday morning.Police said the boy, who has been identified as Richard Banahene, was inside of a 2009 black Toyota Corolla when the vehicle was stolen from 11422 Southwest Fwy.The boy was wearing a yellow Polo shirt and jeans, according to reports.Anyone with information about the child whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department or 911.