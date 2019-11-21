Vehicle smashes through storefront in River Oaks area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of two vehicles involved in a crash Wednesday night ended up smashing a window storefront in Houston's River Oaks area.

According to Houston police, the incident happened at the Kartell furnishings business at 2000 West Gray St.

HPD said officers were originally called to the scene for a hit-and-run.

It's not known whether anyone was seriously injured or if anyone will be charged.

ABC13 captured workers cleaning up broken glass left behind by the crash.
