Vehicle erupts in flames during chase in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect who led deputy constables on a chase Wednesday afternoon was speeding through northwest Houston neighborhoods with a blown out tire, and at one point, drove his SUV as it burst into flames.

The chase ended with an arrest just after 5:30 p.m.

SkyEye 13 followed deputies from the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office as they chased a dark-colored SUV.

Investigators said deputies received a call regarding a suspect breaking into vehicles. Deputies then spotted the SUV that matched the description and the pursuit began.

After the SUV erupted in a fire, the suspect bailed from the vehicle and began running away.

It wasn't until the suspect slowed down and walked around a neighborhood that deputies were able to arrest the man.
