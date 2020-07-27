vanessa guillen

Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform in military

By
Vanessa Guillen's family, attorney, and supporters plan to travel to Washington D.C. this week for a rally. They want Congress to pass legislation to allow victims of sexual harassment in the military to report abuse to a third party agency.

Natalie Khawam represents the Guillen family. She said they plan to introduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill Thursday morning on the National Mall. The bill is named after a trending hashtag on social media where people have shared their experiences with sexual harassment in the United States Armed Forces.

Khawam said she's secured a meeting with the Guillen family and President Donald Trump.

In June, Guillen's family made allegations Guillen was sexually harassed while at Fort Hood. Her family and their attorney said that prior to her disappearance in April, she confided in her mother and friends about being sexually harassed on the military base.

Guillen's body was later found near the Leon River. Cecily Aguilar, 22, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Aaron David Robinson, a 20-year-old Army Specialist, died by suicide as investigators made contact with him. Court documents state Robinson is believed to have hit Guillen in the head with a hammer, killing her.

Reporter Steve Campion is speaking with people who plan to attend the rally. He'll have live reports this afternoon on Eyewitness News.

The video above is from a previous report.

