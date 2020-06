Army addresses family concerns over search for missing Houston soldier

KILLEN, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than two months of searching, the U.S. Army has compiled a list of FAQs about the case of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.The Army's announcement on its website lists 10 questions and answers and repeats the plea for information about her disappearance.The Army also has a missing person's announcement on their website in an attempt to spread awareness."We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa. We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do." they posted on the site.Friends and family of the soldier held another rally outside the gates of the post on Friday.The 20-year-old Houston native has been missing since April 22.