Vandals target Malala Yousafzai mini mural in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've likely seen them on your drive to work: the mini murals on traffic signal control boxes around the Houston area.

Unfortunately, one has become the target of vandals and the artist that first made it beautiful says nothing will keep her from making sure it's restored.

The mini mural is at Ella and East T.C. Jester, and features international women's education advocate, Malala Yousafzai.

Vandals spray painted part of it black earlier this week.

"I would probably keep doing this no matter how many times they did this," said Jexxi, the artist behind the mini mural. "I think that it needs to be here. I've had a lot of messages from kind people telling me how happy it made them to see this here on their way to work."

UP Art Studio spearheads the creation of these mini murals all over the city of Houston. The studio was founded by husband-wife team Noah and Elias Quiles.

Noah says this time around. the mural will immediately receive a clear coat, which will make it resistant to the work of vandals.

"Our goal is real simple: it's civic pride through civic art," Noah said. "We educate, move and engage people through public art, using the psychology of color to make people happy."

