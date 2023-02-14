Express weddings, live music and zoo cameos top ways to celebrate Valentine's Day

Eager to say 'I do'? Couples made sure to sign up quickly for express weddings, but that's not the only way to celebrate love this Valentine's Day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue!

Several couples ready to say "I do" on Valentine's Day will make it official during express weddings being held until 4 p.m.

It's the first time that the Harris County Clerk's Office and the Heritage Society have teamed up to offer lovebirds the chance to say their nuptials either in a 5-minute ceremony for $60 at the Bandstand or the Jane Ellen's Tree or in a 10-minute ceremony for $150 at St. John Church.

Both options allow you to get your marriage license for $74 quickly before the wedding.

The ceremonies were so popular, though, they sold out.

The clerk's office said it has a list of couples who registered, and those couples may still apply for a ceremony before 4 p.m.

The downtown office on Caroline Street will offer complimentary photos.

Love is also in the forecast at the Houston Zoo.

For those with a wild side, you can book a personalized cameo from an animal, including Fiesta the llama and Curly the sloth. Those messages start at $25.

And for the music lovers, how about hearing Bruce Springsteen sing "Valentine's Day" on Valentine's Day?

The boss plays the Toyota Center Tuesday night, and tickets as low as $11 could still be found on the Tickpick website.

Meanwhile, R &B singer/songwriter Tank will also be in town performing at the Hobby Center. Tickets are still available and start at $55.

If you still need a last-minute gift, check out this guide with 14 ideas.

And on another note, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 is offering its own Valentine's Day special.

"Do you have an ex-valentine that you know has warrants? Or maybe they're driving drunk or have narcotics on board. This year, we have a very special gift for them! Just give us a call with their location and we'll take care of the rest!" Precinct 4 said.

We have a feeling you can rule out any chances of getting back together if you follow up on the offer.